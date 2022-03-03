Baseball: Davis, Jackets shutout Timpson, 15-0
ALTO — Alto opened play in the 12th Annual Alto Baseball Classic on Thursday morning by creaming Timpson, 15-0.

Keegan Davis pitched a complete game (4 innings, run rule) shutout for the Yellowjackets, who moved to 4-1 with the win.

Davis allowed just one hit and struck out four Timpson batters.

Logan Rogers (2B, 3 RBI) and Isaack Weatherford (2B, 2 RBI) led the Jackets at the plate.

Alejandro Gomez and Jackson Howell each had a base hit and drove in two runs.

Jackson Duplichain singled and drove in one run for Alto.

The Jackets led 7-0 after two innings of play and proceeded to score eight runs in the bottom of the fourth.

