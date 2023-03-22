Baseball: Devillier strikes out 13, Indians down Chapel Hill, 2-1

Coen Devillier's pitching efforts were just what the doctor ordered for Jacksonville on Tuesday night as the Indians wrapped up non-conference play by defeating Tyler Chapel Hill, 2-1, at Summers Norman Field.
Devillier, a junior, worked five innings and didn't allow a hit while striking out 13. He was also the winning pitcher of record.
The Indians moved to 5-10 with the victory, while the Bulldogs are now 3-10.
Jacksonville will open District 18-4A play on Friday night by traveling to Bullard.
