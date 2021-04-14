Baseball: Douglass rallies in final inning to get past Alto, 4-3

DOUGLASS — Douglass scored two runs with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to come from behind to top Alto, 4-3, on Tuesday on the Indians' home field.
An infield error by the Yellowjackets, their second of the inning, on a grounder hit by Rex Gardiner enabled Christian Bates to score the winning run from third base.
Alto had nine hits to the Indians' seven, but the Jackets made four errors, with the home team not being charged for a miscue.
Isaack Weatherford went 3-3 at the dish, which included a double, to lead Alto at the plate.
Matthew Randall clubbed a double and had a base hit, with Carter Pursley stroking a solo home run.
Jackson Howell doubled and drove in a run for Alto.
Douglass' Chayson Brown picked up the complete game win on the bump for the Indians (12-7, 6-2).
Cody Watson went 6.2 innings and was the losing pitcher. He gave up four runs (one earned) on seven hits while striking out two and walking two.
Logan Rogers pitched the final too innings for the Jackets (15-5, 6-1).
The loss ended a seven-game winning streak for Alto.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.