Baseball: Eagles blank Nacogdoches, 3-0, in Friday scrimmage

RUSK — Four Rusk pitchers combined to throw a three-hit shutout in the Eagles' 3-0 victory over Nacogdoches in a scrimmage game that was played at Eagle Park on Friday.
Mason Trowbridge worked two innings and picked up the pitching win for Rusk.
Trowbridge gave up just one hit, fanned three and walked one.
Tarrant Sunday turned in a fine piece of relief work in going two frames, allowing one hit and striking out four. He did not walk anyone.
Rusk scratched out five singles in the game.
Trey Devereaux collected a base hit and a run batted in in for Rusk, while Sunday, Caleb Ferrara, Zane Lofton and JoJo Reeves had a base hit each.
Rusk scored all of its run in the home half of the fifth inning.
At 7 p.m. on Tuesday the Eagles will scrimmage Spring Hill at Eagle Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.