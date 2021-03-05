Baseball: Eagles leave 8 men on base in 3-1 loss to Woodville

\NACOGDOCHES — There were several positives in Rusk's 3-1 loss to Woodville on Thursday in the Nacogdoches Tournament, but the Eagles' stranding eight runners on base proved to be costly.
Three Rusk pitchers (Zach Blackman, Lane Gilchrist, Brett Rawlinson) combined to hold Woodville to six hits and only two earned runs.
Rusk (4-2) had five hits in the game, with a triple off of the bat of JD Thompson and a double by Wade Williams accounting for the extra base hits for the Red and Black.
The tourney is slated to run through Saturday.
