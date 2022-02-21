Baseball: Eagles no match for Livingston in opener

LIVINGSTON - Rusk's season opened on a sour note on Monday night when Livingston posted an 11-1 (6 innings) win over the Eagles.
Rusk managed to get just three hits off of the Lions' Damian Ruiz, who pitched a complete game, struck out 13 and walked one.
Livingston led 8-0 after five innings, with Rusk plating its only run of the night in the top of the sixth.
Will Dixon, JD Thompson and Caleb Ferrara punched out base hits for the Red and Black.
Five Eagles saw action on the mound. Starter Mason Cirkel worked two innings and was the losing pitcher of record.
