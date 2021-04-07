Baseball: First place Brook Hill victorious over McKinney Christian

BULLARD — Although McKinney Christian outhit Brook Hill 6-4, the Guard were able to do more with their hits by cobbling together a 6-1 win over the Mustangs on Tuesday night.
Brook Hill (13-4, 3-0) continues to sit atop the TAPPS 2-2 standings, while the Mustangs slipped to 14-4-1, 3-2).
Grayson Murry pitched a complete game for the Guard, allowing one (unearned) run off of six scattered hits. He struck out three and didn't walk anyone.
Tanner French went 2-3 wi a RBI for the Guard.
Dylan Malone had a base hit and drove in a pair of runs for the Guard while Cade Chesley stoked a single.
Brook Hill is slated to travel to McKinney Christian on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.