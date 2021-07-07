Baseball: Former Brook Hill standout named NJCAA Player of the Year

CHARLOTTE, NC — Miguel Vega, who prepped at The Brook Hill School in Bullard, has been selected as the NJCAA Division III Baseball Player of the Year, presented by the Marines.
The Tyler Junior College sophomore helped guide the Apaches to a national title and a 44-16 record this season and was voted as the Most Valuable Player in the 2021 NJCAA DIII Baseball World Series.
With his team trailing by a run and with two outs, Vega lifted a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning, which propelled TJC to the national championship win.
He was also named as the NJCAA DIII Baseball Player of the Week for the Week of May 12, after hitting .579 and ripping four home runs during the span.
Vega was no flash-in-the-pan, as he hit the cover off of the ball from start to finish. He led the nation in home runs (21) and runs batted in (70) this past season. Vega wrapped up the campaign with a .389 batting average and a .462 OBP and a .805 slugging percentage.
Vega, who garnered NJCAA Baseball First Team All-America accolades this season, has committed to play for Northwestern (La.) State University (NCAA, Division I, Southland Conference) in Natchitoches, La.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.