Baseball: Four Eagles named to UIL State All-tournament team

AUSTIN — With the release of the UIL State All-Tournament teams on Sunday, it was revealed that four members of the Rusk High School baseball team had earned places on the unit.
On the Class 4A team, Brett Rawlinson was selected as second baseman, third baseman Wade Williams was included in the group, as was outfielder Will Dixon.
JD Thompson made the team as a utility player.
Rusk played in its first state tournament ever last week when the Eagles finished as the state runner-up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.