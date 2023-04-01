Baseball: Guard get key road win over McKinney Christian; Alexander throws CG 4-hitter

McKINNEY - Brook Hill was able to keep pace with the district leaders on Friday by knocking off McKinney Christian 4-2 in McKinney.
The Guard (14-4, 4-1) are a half game behind McKinney Christian and Dallas Christian (9-9, 5-1) in the league standings.
Ashton Alexander pitched a complete game and gave up just four hits. He struck out four and walked only one. He needed just 85 pitches to earn the win on the bump.
Brook Hill's defense played well behind Alexander by not committing a single error.
Lex Rich ignited the Guard at the plate by going 3-3, which included a double and an RBI.
Dylan Malone clubbed a double and drove in a run while Cade Chesley and Andrew Sims had a base hit each.
Brook Hill will be back in action at 6 p.m. on Tuesday when the Guard visit Tyler to go up against All Saints.
