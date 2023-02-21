BROOK HILL - On what was an ideal night for baseball, Brook Hill collected an 8-6 triumph over Fort Worth Christian on Monday.
For a bit it looked as though the Guard (5-1) were going to win by a wide margin. Brook Hill sent five men in to score in the bottom of the fourth, which put the Orange and White in front , 7-0.
The Cardinals answered by scoring five times in the top of the fifth.
Cade Chesley, Lex Rich and David Sims had two hits apiece for Brook Hill.
Chesley belted a home run and had two RBII while Rich smacked a double and drove in three runs.
Samuel Williams also provided Brook Hill with a double and Ben Braatz had a base knock and two RBI.
Brook Hill amassed 10 hits, compared to Ft. Worth Christian's 11.
Tommy Hilliard, the first of three Brook Hill pitchers that got into the game picked up the win. He tossed two scoreless frames and gave up two hits while striking out three and not walking anyone.
At 6:30 p.m. on Thursday Brook Hill will battle Athens in first day play of the brook Hill Tournament.
