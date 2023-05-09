Baseball: Guard's season ends with loss to McKinney Christian in regionals

GRAND SALINE - District rivals Brook Hill and McKinney Christian met for the third time this season on Monday evening with the Mustangs prevailing over the Guard, 2-0.
The win came in a TAPPS, Division III regional fray that was played at Grand Saline High School.
The Mustangs score one run in the bottom of the first inning and one in the sixth inning, making the most of the three hits they were able to scratch out against Brook Hill-ace Cade Chesley, who signed with East Texas Baptist University last week.
The lefty allowed just one earned run, struck out four and walked one.
The hits were also hard to come by for the Guard. David Sims stroked a double and Jabin Moore had a base hit.
Brook Hill ends the year with a 21-8 record while the Mustangs are now 17-12.
The two clubs split their regular season meeting in late March.
