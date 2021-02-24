Baseball: Hamlett sparks Jacksonville to 14-4 victory over Brownsboro

Jacksonville opened its new season on Tuesday night at Summers Norman Field by blasting Brownsboro, 14-4.
The Indians plated eight men in the home half of the sixth inning, to run rule the Bears.
Jacksonville outhit Brownsboro, 8-1, and took advantage of six errors by the visitors.
Jaccari Hamlett helped his own cause by going 2-3 at the dish. He drove in a pair of runs and walked once.
On the mound Hamlett worked three hitless frames and struck out six. He did not walk a batter.
Carson Cleaver, who hit the ball hard all night, according to Indian head coach Branson Washburn, also had a 2-3 night at the plate. Cleaver drove in a run and got aboard via a walk as well.
Dominick Hinojosa did what all good lead off batters do — get on base frequently — four times to be exact. Officially Hinojosa was 1-2 with three stolen bases.
Washburn also liked what he saw from Kasey Canady, Joshua Holcomb and Matt Jenkins, who combined forces for three hits, highlighted by Holcomb's double, while accounting for four runs batted in.
Washburn gave a nod to his defense by stating that he felt Tribe catcher Cameron Fuller had a perfect night behind the plate. The Indians made just one error in their first game of the 2021 campaign.
Jacksonville is scheduled to play in the Palestine Tournament (Thur.-Sat.).
