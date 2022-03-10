Baseball: Hearon throws a 2-hitter in Troup's 8-0 win over Tyler HEAT

TYLER — Grayson Hearon pitched a two-hit, complete game (5 innings), shutout to guide the Troup Tigers to an 8-0 victory over the Tyler HEAT on Thursday morning in the Tyler-Chapel Hill Invitational.
Hearon gave up two hits, struck out seven and didn't walk anyone in earning the win on the mound.
The Tigers (5-5-1) sent four men in to score in the third inning to take a commanding, 6-0, advantage.
Colby Turner, Bradly Adams, Tanner Keys and Hearon each had a base hit and drove in a run to spark the Tigers at the dish.
The Tigers ran wild on the base paths, and amassed 10 stolen bases. Bracey Cover swiped three bases and Ty Loveland came away with two steals.
