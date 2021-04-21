Baseball: Hudson tops Rusk, 2-1, in pitcher's duel

RUSK — Hudson handed Rusk its first district loss on Tuesday evening in Rusk where the Hornets came away with a 2-1 victory.
The Eagle loss but the brakes on a 10-game winning streak.
The Red and Black (18-5, 6-1) now lead Hudson (18-9, 5-2) by only one game. The two clubs will play again on Friday night in Hudson.
Rusk trailed 2-0 going into the bottom of the seventh.
The Eagles were finally able to break through on the scoreboard when Bryce Leonard stroked a two-out base hit to the left side that scored pinch runner Camden Hudnall from third base. Unfortunately, Trey Devereaux tried to make it in to score from second and was thrown out at the plate to end the game.
Leonard had two of the Eagles' six hits and drove in a run.
The game was highlighted by a pitcher's duel between Rusk's Mason Cirkel and the Hornets' Hank Warren.
Warren went the distance for his team and gave up one run (earned) off of six hits while striking out seven and walking two.
He also went 3-4 at the plate to help his own cause.
Cirkel was the hard-loser on the mound. He pitched seven frames of eight-hit baseball and allowed two runs, one earned. Cirkel fanned six and walked one.
