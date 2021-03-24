Baseball: Huml drives in winning run in Troup's 11-10 win over Raiders

NEW LONDON — A run-scoring base hit by Austin Huml in the top of the seventh inning turned out to be the game winning hit in Troup's 11-10 triumph over West Rusk in a game that was played in New London on Tuesday evening.
The game was tied, 9-9, going into the seventh inning, with the Tigers (13-4, 4-0) scoring twice in the top of the frame and the Raiders (11-9, 2-2) coming back in the home half of the seventh to plate one runner.
Huml had three hits in five official trips to the plate and two RBI.
Anthony Salgado went 2-3 and drove in a run.
Other offensive leaders for the Tigers were Dylan Meyer (2-4, HR, 3 RBI) and Ty Lovelady (2-4).
Salgado came on in relief and pitched the final-five segments to pick up the win for Troup.
Troup and West Rusk will go at it again at 7 p.m. Friday in Troup.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.