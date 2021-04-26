Baseball: Indians shut out at home by Dragons

Jacksonville suffered a rare home-shutout loss on Saturday afternoon at Summers A. Norman Field.
Nacogdoches (21-7, 9-4), the third place team in District 16-5A , took a 5-0 win over the Indians, in an affair that was originally set to be played on Friday, but was pushed back a day due to rain.
Nacogdoches' Reid Boyette and Kaden Koonce held the Indians to two hits in the game.
Cameron Fuller had a single and drove in the Tribe's lone run, and Ryan Walker added a base hit.
The Dragons score five runs in the first inning, which proved to be too much for the Indians to overcome.
Jacarri Hamlett, one of three Indians hurlers that saw duty, got the start and was the losing pitcher.
Jacksonville (11-16, 3-10) will close out its season with two games against the Hornets from Huntsville this week.
At 7 p.m. Tuesday the two clubs will collide at Summers A. Norman Field in what will be the Tribe's final home game of the season.
Jacksonville will trek to Huntsville on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.