Baseball: Jacksonville claims 5-2 scrimmage win over Gilmer

GILMER — Jacksonville received a solid effort from four of its pitchers to put away Gilmer, 5-2, on Friday night in Gilmer in a preseason scrimmage game.
Karsen Shoemaker, Thad Hoffpauir, Ryan Walker and Coen Devillier handled the pitching duties for the Indians.
Jacksonville head baseball coach Branson Washburn credited Hayden Thompson for his defensive game and for his performance on the base paths. Washburn also acknowledged the defensive efforts of Jerrod Dickey in centerfield.
“I was very pleased with the kids' energy (on Friday night),” Washburn said. “We continue to mature and are closer to becoming the team we are capable (of being).”
Jacksonville's final exhibition contest will be played in Hallsville on Friday. The junior varsity game will take place at 4:30 p.m., followed by the varsity at 6:30 p.m.
The Indians will open the regular season by visiting Brownsboro on Feb. 21.
