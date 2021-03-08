Baseball: Jacksonville downs state-ranked Farmersville, 7-2

GRAND SALINE — Jacksonville secured a significant victory on Saturday by beating state-ranked Farmersville, 7-2, on the closing day of the Grand Saline Tournament.
Freshman Ryan Walker logged the pitching win for the Indians (7-3). Walker threw a complete game (5 innings, tournament time limit) and gave up two unearned runs on two hits while striking out four and walking six.
Jacksonville head baseball coach Branson Washburn also was pleased with the performances on the hill by Jacarri Hamlett and Joshua Holcomb diuring the three-day tourney.
Hamlett and Holcomb, both seniors, have 15 strike outs apiece, which ranks them in the top 20 in the state, according to Washburn.
In the win over the Farmers, Carson Cleaver went 2-3 with a double and two RBI, Hamlett had a pair of hits in three official trips and Holcomb smacked a double and went 2-4.
Other hitting leaders in the tourney were Dominik Hinojosa, Kasey Canady, Devin McCuin and Hayden Thompson.
Jacksonville will be in Canton on Thursday through Saturday for its final torunament before opening districxt play early next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.