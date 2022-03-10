Baseball: Jacksonville earns a 5-2 win over state-ranked Woodville

RUSK — Jacksonville led from beginning to end in its 5-2 victory over Woodville in first day play of the (Rusk) Herman Odom Winter Classic on Thursday morning at Eagle Park.
Woodville (5-7) is ranked No. 17 in the state in the latest Texas High School Baseball Coaches Class 3A Poll.
The Indians improved to 4-4 with the victory.
Jacksonville's Coen Devillier pitched a complete game (5 innings, tournament time limit) and allowed two runs, both earned, off of four hits. He struck out two and didn't issue any free passes.
The Indians created scoring opportunities by, in the words of Jacksonville head baseball coach Branson Washburn, “creating havac” — good, fundamentally sound situational bunting.
Jacksonville hitters produced the desired outcome in five bunting situations in the game, as the Indians had runners on base in every inning, except the second.
Jaden Boyd had the big knock for the Indians. He crushed a pitch from Eagle-starter Tate Hickman deep into the gap in right center, just missing a home run, in the first inning. Boyd, the Indians' third baseman, was forced to leave the game after being hit above the elbow by a pitch in the third inning.
Max Briley went 2-3 at the plate for the Indians and scored two runs.
Thad Hoffpauir singled and drove in a pair of Indians runs, Karsen Shoemaker had an infie4ld single and a RBI and Koda Canady drove in a run.
Ryan Walker accounted for the Indians' remaining hit.
Jacksonville didn't commit any errors in the contest, while the Eagles had five miscues.
Hickman had the only extra-base hit of the day for Woodville, which was a fourth-frame double.
Jacksonville will face Diboll, ranked No. 24 in Class 3A, and Rusk, last year's Class 4A state runner-up before pool play concludes on Friday night.
“Facing Woodville, Diboll and Rusk in pool play is just what we need to get us ready for our district opener against Lufkin on Tuesday,” Washburn said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.