Baseball: Jacksonville evens record with 5-4 win over Mexia

PALESTINE - Jacksonville rallied in the bottom of the fifth inning to knock off Mexia 5-4 on Friday in the Palestine Tournament.
The win enable the Indians to even their record at 2-2.
The Tribe tied the game, 4-4, in the fourth frame, before taking the lead in the final segment.
Karson Shoemaker collected the win in relief of starter Coen Devillier. Shoemaker tossed two scoreless innings and gave up just one hit. He struck out five and walked one.
Devillier gave up three earned runs off of five hits. He struck out seven and walked a pair.
The Indians were held to two hits in the game, but were able to take advantage of 12 walks.
Hayden Thompson and Shoemaker each had a base hit and a RBI for the Indians.
Dru Diles drove in a run.
Devillier recorded three stolen bases in the game.
The Indians will conclude tournament play by facing Tyler High at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
On Tuesday evening Jacksonville will travel to Brownsboro.
