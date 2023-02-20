Baseball: Jacksonville falls to Brownsboro in season opener

Jacksonville opened its season in front of the home faithful on Monday night, but the Indians were unable to get the "W".
Brownsboro carved out a 9-3 win over the Tribe by collecting 11 hits off of three Jacksonville pitchers.
Jacksonville started off well and led 3-2 going into the fourth frame.
The Bears got rolling in the last half of the fray by scoring seven runs in the final four innings.
Coen Devillier, the Indian starter, was the losing pitcher. He worked four innings and gave up four runs (two earned) off of six hits. Devillier struck out four and walked three.
Karson Shoemaker surrendered the final five runs (all unearned) and Thad Hoffpauir closed the night out on the hill for Jacksonville.
Dakota Martinez had a base hit and drove in two runs for the Indians, Shoemaker added a single and an RBI with Dre Diles accounting for the additional Tribe hit.
Jaxyn Rogers went 3-4 at the dish for the Bears. He also drove in a pair of runs.
Ty Vasquez picked up the win on the hump. Vasquez didn't allow an earned run in the five innings that he toiled and struck out eight Indians.
