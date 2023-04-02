MADISONVILLE - Jacksonville, winners of four of its last five games, used a potent offensive attack to defeat Madisonville 5-3 on Saturday in Madisonville.
The Indians improved to 7-11, 2-1 with the victory while the Mustangs are 9-9, 0-3.
After waiting for well over two hours on Friday night for the weather conditions to improve to where it would be safe to play, the Indians and Mustangs decided to postpone things until Saturday afternoon.
And the wait paid off for Jacksonville.
The Indians had one of their best games of the season at the plate where three Tribesmen had a multi-hit game.
Koda Canady went 2-3 with a double and Jaden Boyd clubbed two hits, including a double, in four official trips to the plate.
Ryan Walker collected two singles.
As a team, the Indians forged out 11 hits.
Hunter Nance got the start on the mound for the Tribe and lasted three inning. Walker, who saw his first duty on the hill of the spring, followed and pitched the rest of the way.
Jacksonville head baseball coach Branson Washburn stated that the team received stellar defensive play from Hayden Thompson at first base and from Boyd at third base.
"This was a huge win for our program," Washburn said. "Madisonville has a good ball club."
Jacksonville will host Hudson at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Hudson and Bullard are currently tied for first place in the district standings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.