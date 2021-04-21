Baseball: Jacksonville run ruled by Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES — Jacksonville Indian fans that made the trip to Nacogdoches for Tuesday's District 16-5A encounter didn't have much to cheer about.
The Dragons (20-7, 8-4) racked three Jacksonville (11-15, 3-9) pitchers for 11 earned runs on nine hits and nine walks to stomp the Tribe, 15-1.
The game was called after the Tribe's at bat in the fourth inning due to the run rule.
Nacogdoches jumped out to an 8-0 lead after one inning.
Jacksonville managed just two singles in the abbreviated affair.
Kasey Canady and Dominik Hinojosa both had base hits, with Canady scoring jacksonville's lone run.
The Indians and the Dragons will play each other again on Friday. First pitch at Summers Norman Field will take place at 7 p.m.
