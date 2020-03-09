Baseball: JHS comeback falls short in 8-6 loss to Hooks

GRAND SALINE — Jacksonville concluded play in the Grand Saline Tournament on Saturday morning by playing competitively in a game against Hooks.
The Hornets were able to walk away with an 8-6 victory, as the Indian comeback try fell just short.
Hooks led 8-3 going into the fourth inning, but the Indians continued battle.
Jacksonville plated three men in the top of the four to close the gap significantly, but the Indians were not able to do further damage.
Hornet pitchers held the Indians to three hits in the game.
Kasey Canady collected two of those hits, including a double. Canady also drove in two runs.
Jacksonville's remaining hit came in the form of a Jacarri Hamlett base hit.
Angel Pinuelas pitched four innings for the Indians and was tagged with the loss. He gave up eight runs, two of which earned, on eight hits. Pinuelas struck out six and walked two.
In other tournament action involving the Indians, Jacksonville lost to Grand Saline, 7-1, on Friday and dropped an 8-1 decision to Farmersville early Saturday morning.
The Indians (1-8) will play in the Canton Tournament beginning on Thursday when the Indians are scheduled to face the host team at 1:40 p.m.
