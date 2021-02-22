Baseball: JHS-ex Robinson off to a sizzling start for Centenary

SHREVEPORT — Brady Robinson, a graduate of Jacksonville High School, is off to a blazing start as a member of the Centenary College (NCAA Division III) baseball team.
The Shreveport, La.-based Gentlemen are 4-1 on the year after winning two of three games over the weekend at the Millsaps Tournament in Jackson, Miss.
Robinson, the starting shortstop for the Gents, is batting .375 and has stroked one home run and has driven in three runs.
On Saturday, he went 2-4 against Edgewood (Wis.). One of Robinson's hit was a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning. He also stole a base in the game.
Centenary ripped Edgewood, 15-5.
Against Huntingdon (Ala.) on Sunday, Robinson continued to see the ball well by going 2-4 at the dish as the Gents hammered the Hawks, 10-2.
Centenary will host that same Huntingdon outfit in a noon doubleheader on Saturday.
Robinson, who played for Eastfield College in Mesquite for the past two seasons, is the son of Ben and Shannon Robinson of Jacksonville.
