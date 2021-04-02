Baseball: JHS falls behind early in loss to No. 10 Panthers

LUFKIN — Lufkin strolled out to a 7-0 lead after one inning on Thursday night at Morris Frank Park as the No.10-ranked Panthers went on to defeat Jacksonville, 10-3.
Lufkin (17-4-1, 6-1) remained tied with Whitehouse for first place in the District 16-5A standings. Jacksonville fell to 9-12 overall, 1-6 in conference play.
The Indians managed to get just two hits off of three Panther moundsmen.
Joshua Holcomb and Hayden Thompson hit safely for the Tribe.
Jacarri Hamlett and Keeundriz Price drove in runs for the Indians
Eleven Indians reached base via walks, but Jacksonville was unable to take advantage of that, after leaving nine men stranded.
Hamlett, the Jacksonville starter, pitched five innings and was the losing pitcher.
Jacksonville will host host Whitehouse at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
