Baseball: JHS gets back in win column by routing Commerce

CANTON — Oh what a difference a day can make.
After losing to Canton and Ennis on Thursday, the first day of the Canton Tournament, Jacksonville bounced back Friday morning by caging Commerce's Tigers, 10-4.
The Indians (8-5) made the most of their four singles, and had the benefit of receiving six walks.
Jacksonville scored nine runs in the first-two frames and never looked back.
Jacarri Hamlett pitched four innings (complete game) and was credited with the pitching win. He gave up four runs (two earned) off of three hits. Hamlett fanned six Tigers and walked two.
Collecting a base hit apiece for the Tribe were Joshua Holcomb, Cameron Fuller, Devin McCuin and Ryan Walker.
Kasey Canady knocked in two runs for Jacksonville.
The Indians stole eight bases in the game, with Hamlett, Holcomb and McCuin swiping two each.
