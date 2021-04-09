Baseball: JHS vs. Whitehouse postponed until Sat.

The Jacksonville vs. Whitehouse District 16-5A baseball game scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday in Jacksonville has been postponed due to the weather.
The two schools are now scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Summers Norman Field.
Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 54F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Updated: April 9, 2021 @ 8:58 pm
