Baseball: Logan Rogers throws a no-hitter for Alto

ALBA — Logan Rogers threw a complete game (4 innings) no-hitter to guide Alto to a 19-0 victory over Como-Pickton on Friday in the Alba-Golden Tournament.
Rogers struck out eight and walked a pair in collecting the win on the mound.
The Yellowjackets also defeated the host team, 7-5 on Friday to improve to 2-3. Saturday's games were washed out.
Jackson Duplichain had three hits (a double and two singles and drove in two runs), while Jackson Howell forged out two doubles and drove in four runs.
Other hitting leaders for Alto included Rogers (2B, 1B, 4 RBI), Tooter Bolton (2-1B, 4 RBI) and Isaack Weatherford (1B, 3 RBI).
Yellowjacket batters amassed 15 hits in the game.
At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday the Jackets will play Hemphill on the road.
