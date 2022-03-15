Baseball: Lufkin tops Tribe, 6-3 in 16-5A lid lifter

Jacksonville opened District 16-5A at Summers Norman Park Tuesday night where Lufkin downed the Indians, 6-3.
The game was also the Indians' home opener.
With the game tied, 1-1, the Panthers (9-3-1, 1-0) sent four runners across the plate in the top of the fifth to surge ahead, 5-1,
Jacksonville (4-8, 0-1) managed to get two of those runs back in the bottom of the sixth, with Lufkin adding a run in the top of the seventh.
The Indians had nine hits to the Panthers' eight, with Koda Canady going 2-2, with a double and two RBI.
Coen Devillier had a 3-4 evening at the plate and drove in one Jacksonville run. One of Devillier's hits was a double.
Hayden Thompson stroked a. double and drove in a run.
Hitting a base knock each was Jaden Boyd, Karsen Shoemaker and Ryan Walker.
Devillier lasted five innings on the mound and allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits. He fanned six and walked two and was the losing pitcher.
Thad Hoffpauir pitched the final-two frames for the Indians. He surrendered one run (earned) off of three hits, struck out five and walked a pair.
Bebo Hinojosa earned the win on the hill for the visitors. He tossed five innings and gave up seven hits, three earned runs, fanned eight and walked four.
Jacksonville will make the short trip to Whitehouse on Friday. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.
