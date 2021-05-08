Baseball: New Diana thumps Troup in bi-district series opener

LONGVIEW — If Troup is going to advance out of the bi-district round of the Class 3A, Region II playoffs it will have to do so by coming from behind.
The Tigers lost, 11-1, to the Eagles from New Diana in Game 1 of the best-of-3 series on Friday night at LeTourneau University in Longview.
The teams will return to LeTourneau at 1 p.m. on Saturday for Game 2.
The old baseball adage of “good pitching beats good hitting” rang true on Friday when New Diana’s Zach Malone held Troup to just three hits.
Malone notched a complete game-shut out win, struck out seven and walked only one.
Ty Lovelady, Dylan Meyer and Anthony Salgado each singled to account for the Tiger hits.
New Diana outhit Troup, 12-3.
