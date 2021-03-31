Baseball: No. 10 Lufkin defeats Jacksonville, 9-0
Progress file art

Lufkin, ranked No. 10 in the latest Texas High School Baseball Coaches Poll (Class 5A), posted its second win of the year over Jacksonville, with the Panthers (16-4-1, 5-0) scoring a 9-0 triumph at Summers Norman Field on Tuesday.

The two squads will wrap up their three-game schedule with a 7 p.m. contest at Morris Frank Park in Lufkin on Thursday.

The loss was Jacksonville's sixth in its last seven games.

The Indians are now 9-11. 1-5 and are in fifth place in the loop standings.

 

 

