Baseball: No. 10 Lufkin defeats Jacksonville, 9-0

Lufkin, ranked No. 10 in the latest Texas High School Baseball Coaches Poll (Class 5A), posted its second win of the year over Jacksonville, with the Panthers (16-4-1, 5-0) scoring a 9-0 triumph at Summers Norman Field on Tuesday.
The two squads will wrap up their three-game schedule with a 7 p.m. contest at Morris Frank Park in Lufkin on Thursday.
The loss was Jacksonville's sixth in its last seven games.
The Indians are now 9-11. 1-5 and are in fifth place in the loop standings.
