Baseball: No. 15 Lufkin defeats Jacksonville in 16-5A opener

LUFKIN — Jacksonville jumped out to an early lead against the No. 15-ranked Lufkin Panthers on Tuesday night at Morris Frank Park, but the home team quickly bounced back to stop the Indians, 7-2.
Jacksonville (8-7, 0-1) will host Whitehouse in the home opener at 7 p.m. Friday. Whitehouse (12-3, 1-0) edged Nacogdoches, 2-1, on Tuesday to commence conference play.
The Tribe led 2-0 after batting in the top of the second.
The Panthers (12-3-1, 1-0) got their sticks working in the bottom of the frame by scoring one run and then following that up with two runs in the third and four in the fourth.
Ryan Walker drew the start for Jacksonville and worked three innings and was the losing pitcher of record.
Alex Luna earned the pitching win for Lufkin.
Joshua Holcomb of Jacksonville turned in a sharp relief appearance by throwing three scoreless innings. He allowed one hit and struck out one.
Leading hitters for the Indians were Hayden Thompson and Cameron Fuller.
Thompson went 2-2 and drove in a run, while Fuller pounded out a triple and a double in three official trips. Fuller also picked up an RBI.
