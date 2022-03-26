Baseball: No. 8 Alto crushes No. 6 Centerville, 13-0

ALTO — The Yellowjackets of Alto plated nine runners in the first inning and went on to steamroll Centerville, 13-0, on Friday at Yellowjacket Field.
Alto (11-5) came into the game ranked No. 8 in the latest Diamond Pro/THSB Class 2A poll, with the Tigers ranked No. 6.
Jackson Howell lashed a triple for Alto and drove in three runs while Isaack Weatherford clubbed a double and drove in one run.
Logan Rogers drove in a pair of Alto runs and scored three times.
Seven different Jackets had a hit apiece in the contest, that was called after three-and-a-half innings due to the run rule.
Alejandro Gomez pitched two innings and was the winning pitcher of record. He fanned five and walked one and didn't allow a hit.
Keegan Davis pitched the final-two frames. Davis allowed one hit — an Aydn Self single — and fanned five Tigers while not issuing any free passes.
Brayden Watson took the loss on the mound for Centerville.
Alto will continue conference play at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday by hosting Apple Springs in a game that was originally set to be played on Tuesday, but was postponed due to wet grounds.
