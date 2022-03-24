Baseball: No. 8 Alto to host No. 6 Centerville on Friday

The Alto Baseball Yellowjackets will host the Centerville Tigers, in what is shaping up to be a battle between Class 2A powers.
First pitch at Jacket Field in Alto is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Alto (10-5) will enter the game ranked No. 8 in the latest Diamond Pro/Texas High School Baseball Class 2A poll, while the Tigers (11-3) from District 21-2A are ranked No. 6.
The Jackets have won four of their last five games, including a 16-1 win over Wells late last week.
Centerville has won three of its last five games. In its most-recent outing last Friday, the Tigers crushed Grapeland, winning 15-4.
Alto will return to conference play by host Apple Springs at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. That game was originally scheduled for Tuesday evening, but was postponed due to wet grounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.