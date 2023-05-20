LUFKIN - Bullard saw its season come to a close in Lufkin Saturday afternoon when Carthage got past the Panthers 5-2 in the decisive Game 3 of a Class 4A Region III Quarterfinal series.
Bullard won the opener at Tyler's Mike Carter Field on Thursday and the Bulldogs came back to win at Jim Reeves Field in Carthage Friday night to even the series and force the third game.
Carthage (29-7) will be making a return trip to the regional semi-finals next week. The Bulldogs will battle China Spring, who swept Gatesville in a regional quarterfinal series.
Bullard, the District 18-4A runner-up, closes up shop for 2023 with a 26-11 record.
