Baseball: Prestonwood Christian gets the best of Brook Hill in season lid lifter

PLANO - Brook Hill opened the 2023 baseball season by taking onPlano-Prestonwood Christian in the Prestonwood Christian Tournament on Thursday.
The home team proved to be a solid foe as the Lions knocked off the Guard, 10-5.
Brook Hill led through four and a half inning of play, but after Prestonwood Christian plated three men in the fifth and five in the sixth, it was a different story.
Lex Rich went 3-4 at the plate and drove in two runs for the Guard and Dylan Malone collected three hits, which included a double, in four official trips to the dish. He also drove in a run.
Andrew Sims went 2-4, with a double and an RBI for Brook Hill.
Cade Chesley had a solid outing as the Brook Hill starter on the mound. He worked four frames and gave up two runs (one earned) off of three hits. Chesley walked three and fanned three.
Sims worked 1.1 innings of relief and was the losing pitcher of record.
