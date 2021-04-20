Baseball: Red-hot Alto grinds up Groveton

ALTO — On Monday night at Jacket Field, Alto treated the home fans to a 7-2 win over the Indians from Groveton.
The Yellowjackets moved to 17-5, 8-1 with the win, their ninth in the last last 10 game.
Although the Indians came up with eight hits compared to the Jackets' four, Groveton pitchers come not overcome a severe case of wildness — 11 Jackets reached via a base on balls.
No. 25-ranked Alto (17-5, 8-1) scored at least one run in every inning except the fifth.
Carter Pursley ripped a triple to go along with a base hit and two RBI for the 'Jackets while Matthew Randall doubled and drove in two runs.
Pursley, the Alto starter, worked 5.1 innings, giving up two runs, one run, on eight hits. He struck out four Indians.
Logan Rogers pitched the final 1.2 frames for the Jackets and came away with a couple of strike outs.
The Indians' record dipped to 11-12-1, 4-4.
