Baseball: Red-hot Panthers ranked No. 15 in latest Class 4A poll
File photo by Alan Luce

BULLARD — The Bullard Panthers, winners of five games in-a-row. are ranked No. 15 in the latest Class 4A Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association Poll.

Bullard sports a 13-6 overall record and is 5-0 in district play.

In the Panthers' most recent outing on Friday, Bullard stormed past Henderson, 9-1, in conference play.

Tonight the Panthers will travel to Longview to take on Spring Hill. On Thursday Bullard will host Lindale. Both games are scheduled to get under way at 7 p.m.

Bullard is coached by Robert Ellis.

