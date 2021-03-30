Baseball: Red-hot Panthers ranked No. 15 in latest Class 4A poll

BULLARD — The Bullard Panthers, winners of five games in-a-row. are ranked No. 15 in the latest Class 4A Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association Poll.
Bullard sports a 13-6 overall record and is 5-0 in district play.
In the Panthers' most recent outing on Friday, Bullard stormed past Henderson, 9-1, in conference play.
Tonight the Panthers will travel to Longview to take on Spring Hill. On Thursday Bullard will host Lindale. Both games are scheduled to get under way at 7 p.m.
Bullard is coached by Robert Ellis.
