Baseball: Rusk blanks Red Devils, 3-0; Thompson fans 17

HUNTINGTON — For the second time this season Rusk handed Huntington a loss by beating the Red Devils, 3-0, on Tuesday night in Huntington.
Rusk-lefty J.D. Thompson, a junior, celebrated his announcement of verbally committing to Vanderbilt earlier this week by throwing a 1-hitter to log a complete-game victory on the mound.
Thompson (3-1) struck out 17 Huntington batters and didn't walk a batter.
The Eagles (11-4) plated two runners in the second and one in the seventh.
Landon Gates clouted two hits in four trips to the plate to ignite the Rusk offense. He doubled and drove in a run.
Zach Blackman and Carson White each had a two-base knock and an RBI for the Red and Black.
The Red Devils slipped to 3-13 with the loss.
Rusk will continue non-conference play at 7 p.m. Friday when Hillsboro is scheduled to visit Cherokee County.
