Baseball: Rusk-Carthage Bi-district series to be played at Mike Carter Field

TYLER - The Class 4A, Region III, Bi-district series featuring Rusk and Carthage will commence at 7 p.m. Thursday night at Mike Carter Field in Tyler.
Game 2 will be played at 7 p.m. on Friday, and if a rubber game is needed, it will get under way at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Game two and three if necessary, will also be played at Mike Carter Field.
Rusk (13-13-1) is the third place team from District 18-4A.
Carthage (24-5), is ranked No. 8 in the state in this week's Class 4A poll, and is the No. 2 team out of District 17-4A.
