Baseball: Rusk ends Brook Hill's 10-game winning streak

BULLARD - Rusk downed Brook Hill, 2-0, on Thursday night in what was a pitcher's duel between the Eagles' Mason Cirkel and the Guard's Grayson Murry.
Cirkel, a Kansas Wesleyan University signee, earned a complete game victory on the mound by holding Brook Hill to four hits. He struck out five and walked two.
Murry also pitched well, as Rusk managed to get only three hits. Both of the Eagle runs scored on an error and were unearned.
Murry fanned 11 Rusk batters and handed out four base on balls.
Rusk scored both of its runs in the top of the sixth inning.
Tarrant Sunday led off with a walk to get things started for the Red and Black.
A Peighton Vargas single to deep right field moved Sunday over to third base
Both Sunday and Vargas came in to score on an error off of a ball hit by Heston Kelly later in the frame.
Kelly and Trey Devereaux had base hits for Rusk (4-9).
Finn Kaiyala had two singles for the Guard (13-3), with Aidan Mason and Murry adding a base hit apiece.
Brook Hill, who saw its 10-game winning streak come to an end with the defeat, will travel to Grapevine Faith Christian on Friday night.
The Eagles will open district play at 7 p.m. on Tuesday by welcoming Center to Eagle Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.