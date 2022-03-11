Baseball: Rusk falls to No. 17 Woodville, 7-5

RUSK — Pool play in the (Rusk) Herman Odom Winter Classic continued Friday afternoon for the Rusk High School baseball team.
In its game against Woodville, the No. 17-ranked team in Class 3A, the Red and Black continued to battle, but in the end found themselves a couple of runs short, as Woodville was able to pull out a 7-5 victory at Eagle Park.
Rusk left eight men stranded on the bases, compared to Woodville leaving five aboard.
Woodville improved to 6-7 with the win, with Rusk standing at 0-8.
Woodville led from start to finish, but Rusk was right there with the visitors the entire way.
Wade Williams (2-3, RBI) and Will Dixon (2-4, 2B) were the top hitters for Rusk.
Trey Devereaux had a base hit and drove in a run and Mason Trowbridge knocked in a run.
Peighton Vargas, JD Thompson and Tarrant Sunday each singled for the home team.
Brett Rawlinson and Jeron Driver handled the pitching duties for Rusk, with Rawlinson, the starter taking the loss for Rusk.
Cole Standley got the win on the hill for Woodville after pitching three innings and allowing two earned runs on four hits. He struck out seven and walked four.
