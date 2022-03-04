Baseball: Rusk loses to Joshua in Lufkin Tournament

LUFKIN — Joshua's Owls posted an 8-0 win over Rusk on Friday morning in the Lufkin Tournament.
The Owls (3-1), an area finalist last season, collected six hits in the game and didn't commit an error.
The Eagles (0-5) managed to get just one hit; a single by lead-off hitter Will Dixon, a Stephen F. Austin signee.
Brett Rawlinson worked 3.1 innings for Rusk and gave up eight runs, four of which were unearned, on five hits. He struck out three and walked five.
The Lufkin Tournament is scheduled to conclude on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.