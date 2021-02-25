Baseball: Rusk loses to Lufkin to open season

LUFKIN — Lufkin powered past Rusk, 9-3, on Monday at Eagle Park in the regular season opener.
The Panthers racked up 10 hits compared to Rusk's four.
Leading 2-0, Lufkin scored four times in the top of the seventh to distance themselves from the Red and Black.
Rusk used seven pitchers in the game. That group combined to allow nine runs, eight earned and issue four walks while striking out eight.
Landon Gates went 2-4, which included a double.
Carson White drove in a run for the Eagles.
Rusk will be playing in the Hudson Tournament (Thurs.-Sat.).
