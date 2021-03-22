Baseball: Rusk out slugs Waco Robinson, wins 11-6

WACO — Tarrant Sunday and JD Thompson combined for four extra-base hits and Rusk carved out an 11-6 road win over Waco Robinson on Friday evening.
The Eagles improved to 10-4 with the non-conference victory.
With the game tied 2-2, the Eagles plated six runs in the top of the fifth to build a sizable lead.
The Rockers closed the gap by scoring four times in the bottom of the frame, to slice the Rusk advantage to 8-6.
Rusk wasn't done at the plate, however. The Eagles proceeded to add three runs in the final-two frames, while keeping the Rocket hitters in check.
Sunday had a nome run and a double and drove in three runs in going 3-4 in the game.
Thompson tripled and doubled and went 2-3 with four RBI.
Wade Williams came out of the bullpen to get the win on the hill for the Eagles, who are slated to visit Huntington on Tuesday.
Williams worked two innings and gave up three runs, two of which were earned on no hits. He fanned two and didn't issue any free passes.
Thompson pitched the final 1.2 innings and fanned three while not allowing a hit or a walk to earn a save.
