Baseball: Rusk pounds Pollok Central in scrimmage

RUSK - Tarrant Sunday went 2-2 at the plate, stroked a double and drove in four runners to propel Rusk to a 13-0 win over Pollok Central in Tuesday baseball scrimmage action.
He also was the game's winning pitcher after working two hit-less frames and fanning five Wildcats.
JD THompson went 2-2 at the dish and punched out a triple while Peighton Vargas laced a double and drove in two.
Caleb Ferrara also produced a two-base hit for the Red and Black while driving in a run.
Mason Cirkel and Jackson Dowling each singled and knocked in a run.
Rusk stole nine bases in the game, with Cirkel and Trey Devereaux swiping three apiece.
Mason Trowbridge and Thompson had two steals each.
The Eagles will host Nacodgoches on Friday and Spring Hill on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. in both games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.