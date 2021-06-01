Baseball: Rusk to take on Bellville for Region III crown

The Rusk Baseball Eagles are one win away from qualifying for the state tournament.
To earn a trip to Austin next week the Eagles must defeat Bellville's Brahmas in the Class 4A, Region III title game.
That contest is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Don Sanders Field at Sam Houston State University. Tickets will be sold at the gate and are $7.00 each.
Rusk is 26-7, while Bellville owns a 28-8-1 worksheet.
The Eagles defeated Orangefield, 3-2, in the regional semi-final round last week, while the Brahmas were stampeding past Lufkin Hudson 2-1, 5-0 to win a best-of-3 series.
The Eagles split their district games against Lufkin Hudson, losing 2-1 and winning, 5-0.
Rusk and Bellville are two of the hottest teams around — the Eagles, who are coached by Ross McMurry, have won 19 of their last 21 games, while Bellville has tasted victory in 20 of its last 22 outings.
