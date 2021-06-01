Baseball: Rusk to take on Bellville for Region III crown

Will Dixon (12) of Rusk slides in to home and is called safe during an Eagle playoff game late last month. Rusk will play Bellville at 7 p.m. Thursday at Sam Houston State University for the Class 4A, Region III championship.

 Progress file photo by Jay Neal

The Rusk Baseball Eagles are one win away from qualifying for the state tournament.

To earn a trip to Austin next week the Eagles must defeat Bellville's Brahmas in the Class 4A, Region III title game.

That contest is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Don Sanders Field at Sam Houston State University. Tickets will be sold at the gate and are $7.00 each.

Rusk is 26-7, while Bellville owns a 28-8-1 worksheet.

The Eagles defeated Orangefield, 3-2, in the regional semi-final round last week, while the Brahmas were stampeding past Lufkin Hudson 2-1, 5-0 to win a best-of-3 series.

The Eagles split their district games against Lufkin Hudson, losing 2-1 and winning, 5-0.

Rusk and Bellville are two of the hottest teams around — the Eagles, who are coached by Ross McMurry, have won 19 of their last 21 games, while Bellville has tasted victory in 20 of its last 22 outings.

