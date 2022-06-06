Baseball: Rusk's Thompson, Cirkel named 17-4A Co-MVPs

RUSK — Pitchers JD Thompson and Mason Cirkel along with catcher Peighton Vargas were honored with superlative awards with the announcement of the All 17-4A baseball team.
Thompson and Cirkel, both southpaws, were named as Co-Most Valuable Players while Vargas was voted as the league's Newcomer of the Year.
Rusk head baseball coach Ross McMurry was recognized as the circuit's Coach of the Year.
Three Eagles picked up first team accolades.
That group included corner infielder Tarrant Sunday and outfielders Heston Kelly and Will Dixon.
Second team choices from Rusk included corner infielder Wade Williams and outfielder Trey Devereaux.
Mason Trowbridge, Brett Rawlinson and Jeran Driver were named to the honorable mention squad.
Thompson, who has signed with Vanderbilt University of the Southeastern Conference, was 4-0 in district play. Over 27.2 innings he compiled a 4-0 record, with an earned run average of 0.50. Thompson struck out 46 opposing batters during conference play.
At the plate Thompson batted .515, during league play and drove in six runs. He stroked five doubles, scored 10 runs and stole five bases.
Cirkel went 5-1 in 17-4A play where he had a 5-1 record. Over 33 innings he recorded an earned run average of 2.12.
Cirkel, a Kansas Wesleyan University signee, hit .516 during league pl,ay and drove in six runs. He scored seven runs for the Red and Black and swiped six bases.
Vargas made his presence known by connecting at a .287 clip during conference play. He drove in five runs and scored 12 runs.
Defensively, Vargas threw out five opponents that were attempting to steal a base.
Dixon will also be playing at the collegiate level, having inked a deal with Stephen F. Austin State University.
Eight members of the Rusk baseball team were named to the Academic All-District team, having maintained a Grade Point Average of at least 90.
Included in that group were Wade Williams, Will Dixon, Trey Devereaux, Peighton Vargas, JD Thompson, Jackson Dowling, Jeran Driver and Tarrant Sunday.
